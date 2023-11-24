7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, November 24, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday
Showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain showers before 1am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday
Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.