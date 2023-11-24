 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, November 24, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday
Showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain showers before 1am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday
Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

7-Day Weather Forecast
