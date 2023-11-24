Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Berry Dump Cake

This sweet-tart cake recipe is so much fun to make!

Ingredients

6 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon



3/4 cup butter, melted1 package lemon cake mix (regular size)

TOPPING:

2 containers (6 ounces each) lemon yogurt

1 container (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 cup marshmallow creme

1/3 cup lemon curd

Additional blueberries, optional

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Toss blueberries with cinnamon; spread into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Drizzle with half the melted butter. Sprinkle with cake mix; drizzle with remaining butter.

2. Bake until golden brown and fruit is bubbly, 45-55 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

3. Beat together yogurt, whipped topping, marshmallow creme and lemon curd. Serve dump cake with yogurt mixture and, if desired, additional blueberries.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

