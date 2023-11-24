 

Clarion County Weekend Guide: Open House, Saturday Shop Local, Sligo Light Up Night, and More!

Friday, November 24, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot 2023-11-24 101020CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include a Holiday Open House, Live Music, Saturday Shop Local Events, Sligo Light Up Night, and more!

(Pictured above: Sligo Light Up Night 2022. Courtesy Sligo Presbyterian Church.)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2023

Holiday Open House

When: Friday, November 24, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts, 622 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
Door prizes, pick up your December “Calendar of Savings,” and more! Visit their website https://dansmithscandies.com/ for more information.

Black Friday at FL Crooks & Co.

When: Friday, November 24, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: FL Crooks & Co., 539 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
Great deals and stocking stuffers throughout the store! For more information, visit FL Crooks & Co. Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/FLCrooksCo

Customer Appreciation Day

When: Friday, November 24, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Lost in the Wilds Brewing, 21964 Route 66, Shippenville, Pa.
Details:
For more information, visit Lost in the Wilds Brewing’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/LostInTheWildsBrewing

Garrett Rowan Live at Gateway Lodge

When: Friday, November 24, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Gateway Lodge, 14870 Route 36, Cooksburg, Pa.
Details:
See guitarist Garrett Rowan perform live in our restaurant while enjoying scratch-made, farm-to-forest foods, great wine, and brews. Restaurant hours are 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. No reservations are needed. Please call 814-744-8017 with any questions. For more information, visit https://gatewaylodge.com/food-and-drink/.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2023

Small Business Saturday at The Milk House Gift Shop

When: Saturday, November 25, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: 115 Homestead Lane, Tionesta, Pa.
Details:
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/theoldmilkhousegiftshop

Shop Small – Paws Down the Best Treats Around!

When: Saturday, November 25, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Better Than A Belly-Rub, 3891 Brookville Street, Hawthorn, Pa.
Details:
Special pricing, all in stock treats, will be up to 15% off on Saturday. Visit their Facebook page here for more information.

Annual Picture Day

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023
Where: C&A Trees, 53 Tree Lane, Clarion, Pa.
Details:
Reserve your spot to have pictures at C&A Trees. Call Identity Studio & Design at 724-867-0975

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2023

Sligo Light Up Night

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 5:00 p.m.
Where: Sligo Presbyterian Church, 403 Colerain Street, Sligo, Pa.
Details:
Kick off the Christmas season at the annual lighting of the Sligo Community Christmas Tree on Sunday, November 26, beginning at 5:00 p.m. We’ll the celebrate occasion with singing, special music, and a visit from Santa and his elves. There’ll also be a dessert bar in the church. And bring an ornament to decorate the tree.

