Cousin Basils Restaurant Is Hosting Free Pizza Friday!

CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant & Bar in Clarington and exploreClarion.com have teamed up to continue the weekly giveaway – Free Pizza Friday!

Each Friday, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE large two-topping pizza.

For details on how to enter, visit exploreClarion.com on Facebook or Twitter.

For those who do not have Facebook or Twitter, entries can be emailed to info@exploreClarion.com with “Free Pizza Friday” in the subject line. Include your name, address, and phone number in the email.

Visit Cousin Basils Restaurant & Bar, of Clarington, online to learn about the other great menu options they offer.

Cousin Basils is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.