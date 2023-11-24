Featured Local Job: Fiscal Assistant

Clarion County has an opening for a full-time Fiscal Assistant.

POSITION: Fiscal Assistant

Full-Time, 80 hours per pay.

DEPARTMENT: Children and Youth Services

PAY GRADE: $15.59 per hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 20 vacation days (exempt allocation), 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide contract monitoring support including processing of invoices, service authorizations, and

site visits to monitor providers.

This position is responsible for the process and maintenance of and the CAPS data entry for the fiscal authorization of child-specific services based on data received from program staff and monthly provider invoices. Duties are performed under the direct supervision of the Department of Human Services Fiscal Officer who is responsible for all CYS fiscal reporting.

Work involves recording, reviewing, and processing authorizations of service in CAPS. Perform monthly review of authorized services in comparison to monthly provider invoices and contract amounts. Conduct provider monitoring/auditing which includes – setting a schedule for the fiscal year, coordinating with providers, completing the review of provider records, sending out correspondence about the review, receiving and approving corrective action plan if necessary. Make recommendation for changes in process or procedures to Program Specialist, as needed

HOW TO APPLY:

Clarion County Job Application

Completed applications may be delivered to the Clarion County Administrative Building, Floor 2, or scanned and attached to an email with a letter of interest/resume and emailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources: sschettler@co.clarion.pa.us

Or applications can be mailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Human Resources

For questions please call 814-226-4000

VIEW FULL LISTING HERE.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.