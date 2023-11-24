Garrett Rowan to Perform Live at Gateway Lodge on Friday Night

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Listen to the musical stylings of guitarist Garrett Rowan on Friday night in the Gateway Lodge restaurant while enjoying scratch-made, farm-to-forest foods, great wine, and brews.

The performance will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24.

Garrett Rowan is a ‘One-Man-Band’ based out of Punxsutawney.

No reservations are needed.

Restaurant hours are 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Gateway Lodge is a family-owned wilderness lodge in the Pennsylvania Wilds with romantic fireside suites, cabins, and farm-to-table dining.

Located in Cook Forest State Park, south of the Allegheny National Forest, Gateway Lodge resides in an “old-growth forest” with the scenic Clarion River nearby.

For more information, call 814-744-8017 or visit gatewaylodge.com.

