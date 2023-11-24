 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Great Pa News Quiz: Thanksgiving Travel, 2024 Debate, and Another Political Pay Bump

Friday, November 24, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Staff, Spotlight PA

01jn-sfwp-3pz8-18asIn this week’s quiz: Thanksgiving travel forecasts for the turnpike, the lone 2024 vice presidential debate is coming to town, and one of “the most penalized projects” in Pennsylvania history.

(Photo: The reopening of I-95 in Philadelphia in June of 2023. Photo credit: Commonwealth Media Services)

Article by Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.