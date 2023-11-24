 

Janet P. Deeter

Friday, November 24, 2023

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hbYefGnAaRNqSuJanet P. Deeter, 70, of Oil City, passed away Nov. 17, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Jan. 23, 1953 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Frank & Loretta Barger Maxwell.

A homemaker, Janet was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church ibn Rocky Grove.

She was married to Donald L. Deeter on May 7, 1976 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 20. 2020.

Janet is survived by the following children: Grover Deeter & his wife Nancy of Oil City, Steve Deeter & his wife Brenda of Franklin, Harold Deeter & his wife Dawn of Franklin, James Deeter and Angela Zimmerman of Oil City, and Ronald Deeter of Oil City.

She is also survived by several grandchildren/ two sisters Ruth Ann Wood (Ralph) of Wabash, IN and Jacqueline Titus of Fortmore, GA; and her brother Leslie Dean Maxwell of Franklin.

Graveside Services were held on Wednesday at Rynd Farm Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


