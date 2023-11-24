Police Release Details of DUI-Related Crash Involving Area Man

SUGARCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Butler released information regarding a DUI-related crash involving an area man that occurred in March.

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Wednesday, November 22, this crash occurred on Beagle Club Road, in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, around 7:32 p.m. on March 4.

Police say 59-year-old Brian S. Shaffer, of Cowansville, was traveling south in a 2021 GMC Acadia at a speed greater than he could control.

Shaffer attempted to negotiate a small left curve in the roadway when the vehicle’s right side tires went off the roadway and onto the grass berm, which was soft. He attempted to steer the vehicle back onto the roadway when its right rear fender and wheel struck a utility pole located on the right berm. The collision caused the vehicle to spin in a clockwise rotation. While rotating, the vehicle overturned and rolled to a stop approximately 150 feet from the utility pole it struck and 50 feet west of Beagle Club Road.

The complaint notes that Beagle Club Road is a tar and chipped road surface approximately 20 feet wide. Beagle Club Road had a slight left curve that leads into a straightaway at the location of the crash. There are no center lane markings or fog lines on the roadway. Tire marks were observed where Shaffer’s vehicle left the roadway and rode the berm. Minor damage to the utility pole was observed from the collision and a visible path of loose dirt and broken saplings were observed from the vehicle’s path off the west side of the roadway.

All the airbags in the vehicle were deployed during the crash, and the seat belt was locked in a fixed position, which indicates it was not used. Blood was observed in the front and rear seats. An open bottle of Busch Light was lying in the rear seat and the interior of the vehicle had an odor of alcohol.

Arizona Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

Shaffer suffered an injury of unknown severity and was transported to UMPC Presby by Kittanning Hose Co. #6 EMS.

According to court documents, on March 14, 2023, PSP Butler filed the following criminal charges against Shaffer in District Judge James J. Owen’s office:

– DUI: Gen Impairment/Incompetent of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Failure to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

– DUI: Highest Rte of Alc (BAC .16+) 1st Off, Summary

The above charges were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on May 17, 2023.

On November 9, Shaffer received five months of ARD – DUI disposition. As part of the disposition, Shaffer also received a five-month license suspension and various fines, and he must complete a Victim Impact panel.

