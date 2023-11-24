Police Release Results of Sobriety Check on Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville have released the results of a recent DUI/Sobriety checkpoint.

Marienville-based State Police conducted a DUI/Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, November 18, between 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, Pa.

The station released the following results:

142 vehicles contacted;

0 DUI arrests;

One citation issued for Driving Under Suspension/DUI-Related;

Eight traffic citations issued;

47 traffic warnings issued; and

One Criminal Misdemeanor arrest.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.