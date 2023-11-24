Police Seeking Information on Stolen Vehicle

PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information regarding the theft of a vehicle that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the city of Parker.

According to Butler-based State Police, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, around 2:04 p.m., a gray 2008 Chevrolet Equinox bearing PA registration MHD7235 was stolen from 208 Lincoln Street, in Parker City, Armstrong County, Pa.

Anyone with information relating to this incident, please contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

