Redbank Valley to Battle D10 Champs Tonight on Kerle Tire Game of the Week
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It’s a Friday night playoff edition of the Kerle Tire Game of the Week as Redbank Valley takes on Cambridge Springs in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals.
(Photo above courtesy Redbank Valley Bulldogs Football/Facebook.)
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call live from Meadville High School.
HOW TO WATCH
The broadcast is avaialable exculsively on NFHS Network. The video feed can be found at Nfhsnetwork.com. A subscription is required.
ABOUT THE GAME
Redbank will have another intriguing challenge on its hands against the D10 champs.
The Blue Devils (12-1) beat Lakeview, 32-29, to win the district crown. The 29 points were the most they have surrendered in a game all season.
Cambridge Springs has a formidable defense with 47 quarterback sacks on the season, with senior Tristen Mazzadra leading the way with 13.
Senior Josh Gorton had 150 tackles.
The Devils’ offensive and defensive lines are big. Gold compares them to Port Allegany.
“They have size and speed and they are very talented,” Gold said. “It’s not surprising after seeing them on tape that they are coming out of District 10.”
Cambridge Springs also has a dangerous, run-heavy offense.
Sophomore Brett Kania leads the way with 1,284 yards on 161 carries and the Devils have rushed for 3,343 yards this season as a team.
Junior quarterback Morgan Applebee has only attempted 82 passes in 13 games, completing 46 for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Read full story here.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
12 SERIES BRAND
AARON AND MERWIN
ACE CONCRETE
ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING
ARMSTRONG-INDIANA-CLARION DRUG & ALCOHOL COMMISSION
BATTERY WAREHOUSE
BAUER TRUCK REPAIR
BECKWITH SUPPLY
BOBCAT OF CLARION, KANE, AND OLEAN
BROOKVILLE EQUIPMENT
CENTRAL ELECTRIC CO-OP
CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK
CLARION FORD
CLARION FOREST VNA
CLARVIEW NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER
COUSIN BASILS ITALIAN BAR AND RESTAURANT
DELTA CONTRACTORS
DUBROOK, INC.
ERIC SHICK AGENCY
FARMERS MUTUAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY OF MARBLE, PA
FRANKLIN INSURANCE AGENCY
FRIENDS OF DONNA OBERLANDER
FUN BANK
GATESMAN AUTOBODY
HAGER PAVING
HEETER LUMBER
HOPPER CORP
J&J FEEDS & NEEDS
J&J TRAILER SALES
JANNEY
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
KERLE TIRE COMPANY
LANDPRO
LAUREL EYE CLINIC
LOGUE AND URIK
LUTON’S PLUMBING & HEATING
MATRIC GROUP
MCM WINDOWS AND DOORS
MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET
MHY FAMILY SERVICES
NICK’S AUTO BODY
NORTHERN PENNSYLVANIA REGIONAL COLLEGE
OCHS LUMBER
PENN STATE DUBOIS
PHOENIX REHABILITATION CLARION AND BROOKVILLE
REDBANK CHEVROLET
SIEGEL INSURANCE
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
SWEET BASIL ITALIAN RESTAURANT AND BAR
TERRA WORKS
THE CARPET BARN
TIONESTA BUILDERS
TOPTIER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
TRINITY POINT CHURCH OF GOD
TROESE ASSOCIATES
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS
ZACHERL MOTORS
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.