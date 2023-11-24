Redbank Valley to Battle D10 Champs Tonight on Kerle Tire Game of the Week

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It’s a Friday night playoff edition of the Kerle Tire Game of the Week as Redbank Valley takes on Cambridge Springs in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals.

(Photo above courtesy Redbank Valley Bulldogs Football/Facebook.)

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call live from Meadville High School.

HOW TO WATCH

The broadcast is avaialable exculsively on NFHS Network. The video feed can be found at Nfhsnetwork.com. A subscription is required.

ABOUT THE GAME

Redbank will have another intriguing challenge on its hands against the D10 champs.

The Blue Devils (12-1) beat Lakeview, 32-29, to win the district crown. The 29 points were the most they have surrendered in a game all season.

Cambridge Springs has a formidable defense with 47 quarterback sacks on the season, with senior Tristen Mazzadra leading the way with 13.

Senior Josh Gorton had 150 tackles.

The Devils’ offensive and defensive lines are big. Gold compares them to Port Allegany.

“They have size and speed and they are very talented,” Gold said. “It’s not surprising after seeing them on tape that they are coming out of District 10.”

Cambridge Springs also has a dangerous, run-heavy offense.

Sophomore Brett Kania leads the way with 1,284 yards on 161 carries and the Devils have rushed for 3,343 yards this season as a team.

Junior quarterback Morgan Applebee has only attempted 82 passes in 13 games, completing 46 for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Read full story here.

