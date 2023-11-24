Ronald E. Gustafson, of Riceville, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born November 26, 1937, in Titusville, PA, he was the son of the late Ernie H. and Josephine J. Gustafson. He was a graduate of Oil City High School. He served an enlistment in the Marine Corps before he began his work in the construction trades.

Ron was a builder by trade, first in the employ of his father, later he worked for ARS builders of Chicago, overseeing all projects in the southeast, mainly building McDonalds Restaurants in several states. After that he partnered with John Abbott, of Asheville, as one of the owners of Abbott Construction, which they built into one of the largest General Contracting firms in the southeast. Abbott Construction remains in the business to this day.

Married to his wife, the former Suzanne White, together they created and operated Bull Creek Ranch as a small resort where they lived. He was always working hard to improve the ranch as it was one of his favorite things to do.

He was a kind and generous man who had many many friends and was not afraid to give anything a try. He was an avid bicyclist having ridden many miles in the mountainous terrain of Western North Carolina. Always pushing himself and the rest of us to go further.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Suzanne; his sons, Ron Gustafson and wife Nancy, of Oil City, PA, and Scott Gustafson and wife Patty, of Arden, NC; his sister, Barbara Geiser and husband Ray, of Arden; grandchildren, Erin Bomby and husband George, of Oil City, Matthew Gustafson and wife, Kaleigh, of Oil City, Andrew Gustafson, of Charlotte, NC, Neil Gustafson, of Arden, William Gustafson, of Clarion, PA; great-grandchildren, Max, Noah, Sydney, and Amelia, of Oil City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lisa Gustafson, of Asheville; brother, Donald and wife Ellen of Alabama.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made in his memory to Team River Runner.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road, Asheville, is assisting the family.

