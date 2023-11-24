SPONSORED: A Guide to Holiday-Ready Skin with Regen RX
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Holidays always seem extra cheerful when our skin is healthy and glowing from within. However, achieving it can be a difficult task when trying to navigate through a whirlwind holiday schedule and cold winter weather.
Travel, stress, and lifestyle changes impact your skin’s appearance. To get your holiday skin back on track, follow this simple guide to achieve your best glow with ZO® Skin Health products and in-office treatments available at Regen Rx.
CLEANSE AM + PM
Choose a cleanser that leaves your skin clean and refreshed, not stripped or dry. ZO’s Gentle Cleanser is a great starting point for all skin types with a skin-calming, botanical blend. If your cleanser is leaving you feeling dry, balance out your skin with a hydrating, soothing toner. Calming Toner infuses the skin with light-weight hydration and a pH-balanced formulation leaves you feeling refreshed.
EXFOLIATION IS KEY
Exfoliation is key to experiencing an immediate improvement for a glowing complexion. Dead skin cells can often accumulate on the surface of the skin, especially during the wintertime, making skin look dry, dull, and flaky. Use a gentle, mechanical exfoliant regularly to buff away dead skin cells and reveal brighter, glowing skin.
Exfoliating Polish, which contains ultra-fine magnesium oxide crystals is a ZO® favorite to remove dead skin cells and unclog congested pores. Plus, the gentle stimulation of mechanical exfoliation provides you with the at-home benefits of microdermabrasion and can improve microcirculation for overall skin health.
If you’re not a fan of mechanical exfoliants, chemical exfoliation could be the right way to go! Chemical exfoliants like alpha-hydroxy and beta-hydroxy acids, and even fruit enzymes can gently dissolve the glue that holds dead skin cells to the surface of the skin to improve its appearance. Enzymatic Peel uses a glycolic acid and enzymatic blend to remove dead skin cells. Apply it overnight and wake up to a visibly smoother, softer, and glowing complexion. You’ll have revitalized skin just in time for any holiday party or family get-together.
IN-OFFICE RESULTS
In-office procedures are a great option if you want to take your glow a step further. There are several procedures you can get during the holiday season that don’t require downtime. Here are some patient favorites:
HydraFacial – This patented technology cleanses, extracts, and hydrates. A HydraFacial removes dead skin cells and impurities, while simultaneously delivering hydrating serums into the skin. Add-on ZO’s Brightalive® or Rozatrol® HydraFacial boosters to brighten the skin and lessen the appearance of discoloration, or minimize the appearance of red, sensitized skin, respectively. Whichever serum you choose, you’ll be left with an incredibly gratifying glow.
ZO Stimulator Peel – Unlike deeper peels that require several days of downtime, ZO’s Stimulator Peel is a quick and mild chemical peel that can theoretically be done “on your lunch break.” Most patients can return to work or their usual social life right after. ZO’s Stimulator Peel features a blend of glycolic, lactic, and citric acids plus soothing plant extracts and antioxidants. It can be done weekly to improve the appearance of fine lines, dull skin, a rough skin texture, and uneven skin tone. No recovery or downtime is needed!
Looking to build or enhance a ZO® Regimen of your own? Book a complimentary consultation with one of their skincare experts to discuss your skin, and goals, and receive product and treatment recommendations!
