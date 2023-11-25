 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, November 25, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light southeast wind.

Sunday
Showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 3am. Low around 30. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday
A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Snow showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

