Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Feta Dip

Guests can’t get enough of this thick, zesty dip!

Ingredients

1/2 cup packed fresh parsley sprigs

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves



1/2 cup olive oil2 garlic cloves, peeled1/2 teaspoon pepper4 cups (16 ounces) crumbled feta cheese3 tablespoons lemon juiceAssorted fresh vegetables

Directions

1. In a food processor, combine the first 5 ingredients; cover and pulse until finely chopped. Add cheese and lemon juice; process until creamy. Serve with vegetables.

