Domestic Dispute Leads to Multiple Charges Against Leeper Man



BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Leeper man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges following a domestic incident that occurred in Brookville Borough.

According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old Jeremiah Ross Hinderliter, of Leeper, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak ’s office on September 18:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to the criminal complaint, on September 17, 2023, at approximately 10:39 p.m., Senior Police Officer Shawn Hollobaugh received a dispatch from Jefferson County Control to call a female confidential informant in reference to a domestic incident that occurred at a residence on the 100 block of Geist Way in Brookville Borough.

The complaint states that Officer Hollobaugh made contact with a witness who told him that she had information that a domestic incident had occurred at the residence between a known victim and Jeremiah Hinderliter. The witness told Officer Hollobaugh that the victim had injuries, and there may have been small children involved. He contacted Jefferson County Control to have CYS contact him, and he received a call from a case worker and advised her of the situation.

Officer Hollobaugh then met with witnesses at the residence and was told that earlier in the evening, around 10:00 p.m., she got a call from the victim who told her that she had been in a fight with Hinderliter over a cell phone. The witness told Officer Hollobaugh that Hinderliter struck the victim in the face and then left the area, possibly to go to his home in Leeper, Pa., or Clearfield, Pa., the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Officer Hollobaugh advised the witness that the victim should either go to the Penn Highlands Brookville ER or have an ambulance come and take her. The victim agreed to have the witness take her to the emergency room. He later met with the victim and the witness at the Penn Highlands Brookville ER. He reported that he saw an injury to the victim’s left knee, a red mark on the right side of her face in the cheek area that was starting to swell and bruise, marks on her neck area, and a mark on her right shoulder.

The victim told Officer Hollobaugh that she and Hinderliter were lying in bed talking about their relationship when Hinderliter got mad at her. The victim reported that she got up on her knees to stop Hinderliter from leaving and knocked his cell phone off of the bed. Then, Hinderliter pushed her off her knees and told her to give him his cell phone, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that Hinderliter said, “I will (expletive) kill you, you stupid (expletive),” the complaint states.

The victim said that Hinderliter got on top of her and bit her left knees; she tried to stop him, and she scratched his face in the struggle. Hinderliter then began to choke her and pulled her half off of the bed and then attempted to find his cell phone. Another witness found the phone and gave it to the first witness who took the phone out to Hinderliter’s truck and threw it inside. At that point, Hinderliter left the residence, according to the complaint.

Officer Hollobaugh photographed the injuries that the victim received during the incident and provided her with her victim rights forms. Officer Hollobaugh left the Penn Highlands Brookville ER at approximately 12:12 a.m., the complaint states.

Hinderliter was arraigned on September 18, 2023, at 11:16 a.m. in front of Judge Bazylak.

His bail was set at $50,000.00 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 11, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

