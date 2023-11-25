Gerald E. ‘Jerry’ Schell, 85, of Clearfield passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh from head injuries sustained in a fall.

He was born on March 11, 1938 in Oil City, a son of the late Oscar and Mary (Zagst) Schell.

Jerry moved to Clearfield in 1954 and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1956.

He still enjoyed going to reunions with his Oil City classmates, as well as his classmates from Clearfield.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy Reserves, then went to work for the Brake and Drum Equipment Company as the assistant manager where he was known by many.

Jerry truly enjoyed his job and help serve many generations in the trucking community.

He retired in 1990.

During his retirement, Jerry enjoyed many of the simple things in life including the seasons changing, sunset views from the dining room window, and cloud patterns.

He liked to help the neighbors and watch the neighborhood kids grow up.

He also liked to eat a good snicker doodle every now and then.

Jerry loved spending time with his daughter’s dogs and keeping them company while she was at work.

Jerry liked all things involving cars, especially working on them and going to car shows.

He also had a love for Mack trucks.

Mr. Schell was a fan of old country music and really enjoyed going to local concerts in the recent years.

He also enjoyed the monthly lunch at the Truck Stop with his Class of 1956 members.

Above all, Jerry will be remembered for taking care of his family and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by a son, Robert ‘Bob’ Schell and wife, Ronda of Mount Wolf; a daughter, Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Schell and companion, Brian Owens of Clearfield; a brother, William ‘Bill’ Snyder; two sisters, Dorothy Drake and Pamela Snyder Armanios; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith S. (Schickling) Schell on February 16, 2021 and whom he wed January 27, 1962. He was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Schell; and a daughter, Jill Schell.

Funeral services were held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 1 PM with Rev. Leanne Peters officiating.

Interment followed in Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Friends were received at the funeral home on Sunday, from 2-6 PM and on Monday from 12-1 PM.

