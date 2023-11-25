Gloria J. Greenlee, 92, of Franklin passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born on September 9, 1931 in Curtisville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Dorothy M. (Long) Huff.

On May 25, 1956, she married the love of her life, David W. Greenlee.

He preceded her in death on December 16, 1989, leaving a void in her life.

Gloria was a 1949 Franklin High School graduate.

After graduation, she worked as a secretary for the Chicago Pneumatic Tool Co. as well as a housekeeper for many local Franklin families.

In her free time, Gloria enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and reading.

She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church and the Christ Ambassador S.S. Class.

Gloria also co-managed the Franklin Towers Senior Center.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, David R. Greenlee and his wife, Jill, of Nottingham, MD and Bonnie Coker of Fernley, NV; her 9 grandchildren; and her 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria is preceded in death by her son, James E. Greenlee; son in law, Michael Coker; and her brothers, Richard C. Huff and Gerald H. Huff.

Friends are invited to visit on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA .

Funeral services for Gloria will be held immediately after the visitation on Saturday at 11:00 am with Associate Pastor Sam Wagner, of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Gloria will be laid to rest next to her husband at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s memory to the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Gloria's book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

