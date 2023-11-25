Police: Man Hides Wife’s Car in Woods, Claims It’s Stolen

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Shippenville man is facing charges after he allegedly hid his wife’s vehicle in the woods and claimed it had been stolen.

Court records indicate that on November 16, Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Kenneth R. Renninger, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 14th at approximately 1:26 p.m., Corporal Jacob Beers was dispatched to a residence on Popetown Road, in Beaver Twp., Clarion County, for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, he interviewed a known female who co-signed a vehicle with her daughter when she was married to Kenneth Renninger. She advised Corporal Beers that she started receiving mail from the bank indicating that she would have to pay for the vehicle and that the vehicle was to be returned, according to the complaint.

She told Corporal Beers that Kenneth Renninger denied having the vehicle and eventually told them it was stolen. She said that she hasn’t seen the vehicle since her daughter separated from Renninger in November of 2021, but understood that Renninger was still driving the vehicle until June 2022, the complaint states.

On March 14th at approximately 1:45 p.m., Corporal Beers interviewed the woman’s daughter. She advised Corporal Beers that she and Renninger had been married for several years. She said that during the marriage, she purchased the Kia Borrego to be used by both of them. She said they separated around November 2021 but never divorced. She stated that she let Renninger use the vehicle because he needed transportation for work, the complaint notes.

She further related that she permitted him to use the vehicle under the condition that he would pay for it. By June 2022, she realized that Renninger was no longer making vehicle payments, so she asked for it back. She said that Renninger continued telling her no and eventually advised her the vehicle was stolen, the complaint indicates.

She said Renninger never reported the vehicle as stolen, and she believed he knew where the vehicle was. She also stated that she was paying for insurance until June, then she stopped making payments, according to the complaint.

On March 28th at approximately 11:00 a.m., Corporal Beers interviewed Kenneth Renninger. He advised Corporal Beers that his wife purchased the vehicle when they were married to use as a work vehicle. He related that she did not like the vehicle, so he started to drive it. He related their relationship ran into issues, and she agreed to let him keep the vehicle for work, the complaint states.

Renninger advised he offered to pay the vehicle off and buy it from her, but she wouldn’t let him. His employer at the time then provided him with a work vehicle, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Renninger said he then left the vehicle at the Beaver ponds and told his wife that she could go get it. He said he left the keys in it and parked it just off the roadway. He said the next day, his wife asked him for the vehicle and advised him the vehicle was not where he stated he put it, the complaint notes.

Between March 28 and October 16, Trooper Brandon Collett conducted multiple interviews and neighborhood canvasses, all yielding negative results. On October 16th, he interviewed Kenneth Renninger’s former employer who provided a location for the vehicle and provided him with the vehicle keys, the complaint states.

Trooper Collett then retrieved the vehicle from its location and towed it to PSP Clarion, the complaint notes.

On October 19th at approximately 9:29 a.m., Trooper Collett interviewed Kenneth Renninger regarding the vehicle. Renninger stated that he parked the vehicle in the woods on his former employer’s property. He said he did this out of frustration with the vehicle and his wife. He related that his wife advised him that the bank was trying to repossess the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Renniger told Trooper Collett that “what he did was a stupid move and he forgot about the vehicle,” the complaint states.

The following charge was filed against Renninger on November 16:

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 19, at 9:30 a.m., in front of Judge Heeter.

