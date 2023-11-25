 

Walter A. Kummer

Saturday, November 25, 2023 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Y9KGPYGIO7oFwWalter A. Kummer, 77, of Rockland, died of natural causes at his residence on Thursday morning, November 23, 2023.

He was born in Butler on August 21, 1946 to the late Albert and Ruth (Young) Kummer.

Walt enjoyed being outdoors, golfing, hunting, and fishing.

He also liked helping friends and neighbors with their home maintenance projects.

He worked in the laborer’s union doing concrete work for highway and road construction for over 30 years.

Walt is survived by his longtime companion of over 20 years, Maria Johnson of Rockland; a sister, Diane Smith of Portersville; a step-sister, Carol Eury of Slippery Rock; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences, visit www.hilebest.com


