7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, November 26, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 30. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday
A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
