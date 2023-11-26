Area Couple Accused of Enlisting Juvenile Daughter to Assist Them in Shoplifting at Walmart Receive Sentence

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area couple accused of enlisting their minor daughter to assist them in shoplifting at Walmart have pleaded guilty to Retail Theft.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Travis James Parker and 35-year-old Ashley Ann Parker, both of Sandy Lake, pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of Retail Theft.

In Venango County Court of Common Pleas on November 21, President Judge Marie T. Veon sentenced the couple to 24 months of probation, a $100.00 fine, $145.78 in restitution. They were also ordered to pay the cost of prosecution.

In addition, they are banned from all Walmart properties.

By pleading guilty to retail theft, prosecutors dropped charges of Corruption of Minors, a first-degree misdemeanor and Conspiracy—Retail Theft, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in District Judge Patrick Lowrey’s office on Monday, June 12, police received a report of a retail theft that occurred on January 27 at Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

A Walmart Loss Prevention employee advised that Ashley Parker and Travis Parker were found to have stolen merchandise totaling $145.78 from the store while using a self-checkout register, the complaint states.

Police viewed the surveillance video, which shows Ashley, Travis, and their children using a self-checkout register. There were multiple occasions when Travis would scan one item and place multiple items into the bags “in an attempt to deprive Walmart of receiving the full retail value of the item,” the complaint indicates.

While watching the video, Ashley and Travis’ daughter lined up items so they could be held together and scanned as one item when it went across the reader, according to the complaint.

Neither parent corrected the child’s actions or made an attempt to explain that was the wrong thing to do, the complaint notes.

Instead, Travis then took the items and placed them into a bag, knowing that only one item had been scanned, the complaint states.

Once the items were placed into bags, Ashley then used a credit card to pay for the scanned items. After passing all points of sale, the family left the store without paying for the items that were not scanned, the complaint indicates.

