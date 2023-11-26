 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nutella Hand Pies

Sunday, November 26, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These hand pies are too good to keep to yourself!

Ingredients

1 large egg
1 tablespoon water

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
3 tablespoons Nutella
1 to 2 teaspoons grated orange zest

ICING:
1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/2 teaspoon orange juice
1/8 teaspoon grated orange zest
Additional Nutella, optional

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°. In a small bowl, whisk egg with water.

2. Unfold puff pastry; cut into 9 squares. Place 1 teaspoon Nutella in center of each; sprinkle with orange zest. Brush edges of pastry with egg mixture. Fold 1 corner over filling to form a triangle; press edges to seal. Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet.

3. Bake until pastry is golden brown and cooked through, 17-20 minutes. Cool slightly.

4. In a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, orange juice and orange zest; drizzle over pies. If desired, warm additional Nutella in a microwave and drizzle over tops.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.