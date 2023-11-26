James L. “Jim” Cumberland, 90, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at his home.

Born October 26, 1933 in Butler, he was the son of Max and Florence Cumberland.

He belonged to the First Presbyterian Church of East Brady.

Jim enjoyed talking with the people of his community and attempted to serve those communities through public service as a police chief, sheriff of Clarion County and Pennsylvania State Representative.

He was most proud of his contributions to bringing the 911 system to Clarion County, which was first in the nation.

In his retirement, he drove a school bus for Shriver Bus Company and enjoyed the students on his bus route.

He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh sports teams and listening to the Pittsburgh Pirates on the radio.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his large family.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He leaves behind to forever cherish his memory: his wife, Marilyn (Guthrie) Cumberland of Templeton; daughters, Kim Crawford of Kittanning, Sherry (Paul) Montgomery of Vandergrift and Faye (Tom) Smith of Ford City; son, Bradley (Rachel) Cumberland of Rimersburg; sister, JoAnn (Larry) Palmer of Chambersburg; special family friend, Ted Bearer of Kittanning; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Larry Crawford.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

Funeral services will be privately held by the family, with the Rev. Raymond Eichler II officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Chicora.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s memory to First Presbyterian Church of East Brady, P.O. Box 365, East Brady, PA 16028.

For more information, or to express condolences to the family, visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.