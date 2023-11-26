Shirley F. Yolton passed away at The Caring Place Personal Care in Franklin, PA on Nov. 23, 2023.

Shirley was born on October 3, 1929 in Grand Rapids, MI, the oldest daughter of the late Frank H. and Clara Beighey Fowler.

Her father’s job transfer to Pittsburgh a year or so later moved the family to Wilkinsburg, PA, where Shirley graduated from WHS in 1947.

In 1952 Shirley married Rev. Daniel James Yolton in Calvary Lutheran Church of Wilkinsburg.

She was an active participant in Jim’s ministry as he served a number of churches in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the last of which was Mount Zion Welsh Congregational UCC in Shamokin, PA.

They made their home on E. Church Street there for many years.

In 1987, Shirley decided to pursue her own career in the ministry and in September of 1989 became a Licensed Minister for the United Church of Christ.

She was assigned to Saint Mark’s Church at Pond Hill, also serving in the summer months at the nearby Old River Road Church.

Shirley continued her ministry for a total of 19 years, even after Jim’s death in 1998.

Shirley had a lifelong love of sewing, practicing her faith, and serving others.

She was active in the Shamokin area Choraliers, organized various food drives, and was involved in many church related activities.

In 2014, Shirley’s health dictated that she could no longer live alone in her large Shamokin home.

She moved to The Caring Place in Franklin to be closer to her extended family and get the care she needed.

She made the adjustment to her new surroundings gracefully and found a wonderful friend in fellow resident, Gladys.

They were an inseparable duo, playing bingo, going to concerts, making crafts, participating in other resident activities, and sometimes even getting into trouble together.

Shirley particularly enjoyed her 90th birthday celebration with her extended family.

The Covid-19 pandemic, its isolation, and Glady’s changing facilities in January of 2019 proved very challenging for Shirley.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Nancy Turnbull; and nieces, Joyce (Gary) Dittman , Jan Ruditis, and Joan (Doug) McElhatten, all of Oil City, and their families. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Coleman and nephew, Rev. Dr. John (Judy) Dalles of Florida and his family.

Her family thanks the staff of The Caring Place Personal Care for taking such good care of Shirley over the last 9 years, and to AseraCare Hospice for their extra help and compassion during the last three years, particularly her final days.

Memorials can be made to either of these wonderful organizations or to the United Church of Christ.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at the Caring Place with Rev. Mark Rusnak, Chaplain, presiding.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

Burial in Shamokin Cemetery beside her husband will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

