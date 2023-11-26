 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

A Special Delivery… Lennex Albert Brown

Sunday, November 26, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Lennex new aA Special Delivery… Lennex Albert Brown!

The proud parents of the baby boy are Luke and Ashley Brown of Sligo, Pa.

Lennex was born on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

He weighed seven pounds one ounce and was 20 inches long.

His paternal grandparents are Tim and Penny Brown, of New Bethlehem, and his maternal grandparents are Adam and Pam Eck, of Cooksburg.

Luke is a Financial Advisor with Primerica, and Ashley is the venue manager of The Haskell House.

Luke and Ashley

To submit a birth announcement, send it to news@exploreclarion.com.

Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

Laurel Eye Logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.