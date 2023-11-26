A Special Delivery… Lennex Albert Brown
Sunday, November 26, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
A Special Delivery… Lennex Albert Brown!
The proud parents of the baby boy are Luke and Ashley Brown of Sligo, Pa.
Lennex was born on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
He weighed seven pounds one ounce and was 20 inches long.
His paternal grandparents are Tim and Penny Brown, of New Bethlehem, and his maternal grandparents are Adam and Pam Eck, of Cooksburg.
Luke is a Financial Advisor with Primerica, and Ashley is the venue manager of The Haskell House.
