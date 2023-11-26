All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Glenn Best
Glenn Best served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Glenn Richard Best
Born: September 12, 1941
Died: October 24, 2023
Hometown: Sligo, Pa.
Branch: United States Navy
Glenn served his country proudly for four years in the United States Navy on the USS Guardian and the USS Investigator.
He was laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery in Corry, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.