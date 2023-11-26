FOR REVIEW: Shear Designs by Jolene Ion: ‘My Clients Are Like Family to Me!”

“My clients have become more than clients; they are special friends! I love seeing them and catching up on their lives. My clients are like family to me!”

Jolene Ion told exploreClarion.com, “After I graduated from cosmetology school, I started working at Tana Shear in 1987. They closed down, and I found myself at JCPenney in the Cranberry Mall and then transferred to Clarion JC Penney. The drive to Clarion was better for me.”

Her dream job had been to work at Coke’s Creative Cutters, and she finally started there and spent most of her career there.

“When Coke’s closed, I went to Marshall’s Hair Salon. The funny part was–I had started in the 800 Center at Tana Shear, and 20 years later, I was back there at Marshall’s!”

Marshall’s sold out to Kate’s Hair Studio, and Jolene stayed there until she opened her own salon.

“I decided it was time…My boys were getting older and in sports, and it was getting harder to change my schedule to take them where they needed to be. Since my husband, Jody, worked two 24-hour shifts and a 16-hour shift each week, it was up to me.”

Jolene has been a hair care professional for over 36 years, and she has always had it in the back of her mind to open her own salon.

So, she took the risk of being an entrepreneur and opened Shear Designs by Jolene Ion on June 1, 2013, beside her home located just outside of Kossuth on Route 322.

Jolene said opening her own shop was definitely the best decision she has made.

“To tell you the truth, I was ready to be on my own. I don’t regret it one bit. I love having my own salon, and the perk of it being beside our garage. Having the freedom to schedule around others is the best!”

Besides cutting hair for men, women, and children, she also provides a variety of salon services, such as perms, color, hi-lite’s/low-lite’s, waxing, ear piercing, conditioning treatments, crystal gel treatments, updos, and color correction.

Dedicated to helping others, Jolene will go to clients’ homes to do their hair if they are unable to drive to her shop. In addition, she has taken part in “Look Good, Feel Better” classes, which is a charity dedicated to improving the appearance, confidence, and self-esteem of individuals undergoing cancer treatment.

She emphasized it was an honor to help ladies going through cancer.

A special treat for all of her clients awaits them every time they come to the salon – Zeus, the salon’s mascot.

“Zeus is my Boston Terrier, and he loves coming to the salon. He greets you and loves the attention. He knows who is coming when I tell him. He anxiously awaits your arrival!” Jolene explained.

“He just turned two on October 24th, and he’s been in the salon since he was a puppy!”

