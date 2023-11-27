7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, November 27, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A slight chance of snow showers between 1pm and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A chance of snow showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday
Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Showers. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
Showers likely before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.