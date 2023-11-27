Arlene Louise Palm, 73, of Oil City passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Oakwood Heights.

Services will be private.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arlene, visit www.reinselfuneralhome.com

