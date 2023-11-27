 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Seared Scallops with Polenta and Avocado Cream

Monday, November 27, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This is a really impressive dish!

Ingredients

1 small onion, chopped
3 tablespoons butter, divided

1/2 cup fresh corn or frozen corn, thawed
1/4 cup roasted sweet red peppers, drained and chopped
4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1 cup yellow cornmeal
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and chopped
1/4 to 1/2 cup water
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
8 sea scallops (about 1 pound)
1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

1. In a large skillet, saute onion in half the butter until tender, 5-7 minutes. Add corn and peppers; cook 4-5 minutes longer. Stir in broth and 1/4 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a gentle boil; slowly whisk in cornmeal. Cook and stir with a wooden spoon until polenta is thickened and pulls away cleanly from the sides of the pan, 15-20 minutes. Stir in cheese. Remove from heat; set aside and keep warm.

2. Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the avocado, 1/4 cup water, cream and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add additional water as needed to reach desired consistency. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

3. Sprinkle scallops with remaining salt and pepper. In a large skillet, saute scallops in remaining butter until firm and opaque, 1-2 minutes per side. Serve with polenta and avocado cream.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

