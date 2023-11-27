Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Seared Scallops with Polenta and Avocado Cream

This is a really impressive dish!

Ingredients

1 small onion, chopped

3 tablespoons butter, divided



1/2 cup fresh corn or frozen corn, thawed1/4 cup roasted sweet red peppers, drained and chopped4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth3/4 teaspoon salt, divided1 cup yellow cornmeal1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and chopped1/4 to 1/2 cup water2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream8 sea scallops (about 1 pound)1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

1. In a large skillet, saute onion in half the butter until tender, 5-7 minutes. Add corn and peppers; cook 4-5 minutes longer. Stir in broth and 1/4 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a gentle boil; slowly whisk in cornmeal. Cook and stir with a wooden spoon until polenta is thickened and pulls away cleanly from the sides of the pan, 15-20 minutes. Stir in cheese. Remove from heat; set aside and keep warm.

2. Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the avocado, 1/4 cup water, cream and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add additional water as needed to reach desired consistency. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

3. Sprinkle scallops with remaining salt and pepper. In a large skillet, saute scallops in remaining butter until firm and opaque, 1-2 minutes per side. Serve with polenta and avocado cream.

