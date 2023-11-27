Featured Local Job: Welders and CNC Machinists

Komatsu is currently seeking qualified welders and CNC machinists for full-time openings at their facility in Reno, PA.

Komatsu offers highly competitive wages, a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, and a great work environment!

If you are interested in joining the team, visit www.Komatsu.jobs and search “Reno location” for more information.

