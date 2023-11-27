Michael Richard Hanna, 70, of Brookville, originally of New Castle, passed away late Thursday evening, November 23, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on September 15, 1953, in New Castle, to the late William and Ruth (Hall) Hanna.

Mike was a laborer and large machine operator for three decades in the lumber industry until his health problems prevented him from continuing.

He was known for his free-thinking nature and love for laughter, as well as his kind heart and empathy for all.

Mike was happiest listening to music, preferably the Beatles or Fleetwood Mac, and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.

He will be remembered for his kind heart and willingness to be there for others, and his truly unique spirit will be forever alive among those who knew him.

Mike was the loving father of April (Hanna) Hempel and her husband, Jesse, of Butler and Lynn Hanna and her fiancé, Rick Foster, of Greensburg; proud grandfather of Ethan Proctor and his wife, Emily, of Annapolis, MD, Noah Proctor of Greensburg, and Emelia Arose, also of Greensburg; and most recently, Mike became a great grandfather to Lucy Proctor of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by his brother, William Hanna, Jr and his wife, Connie, of New Castle and his former wife and longtime friend, Paula (Shobert) Hanna of Brookville.

Mike was preceded in death by his loving parents and his sister, Patricia (Hanna) Olsen. Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

