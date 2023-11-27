 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

New Bethlehem Christmas Parade, Snack With Santa Scheduled for Saturday

Monday, November 27, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-11-27T071938.891NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday followed by various family activities.

The parade will step off at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, along Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

Following the parade, community members are invited to stop by the Redbank Valley Historical Society Center with the kids after the parade to enjoy snacks and visit with Santa.

Then, the first public viewing of the Festival of Trees will commence, featuring Christmas trees decorated by numerous area businesses and organizations in the Christmas Village in the History Center.

Dates for Festival of Trees Public Viewing

  • Saturday, December 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, December 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 16, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, December 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit redbankchamber.com/christmas.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.