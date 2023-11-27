New Bethlehem Christmas Parade, Snack With Santa Scheduled for Saturday

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday followed by various family activities.

The parade will step off at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, along Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

Following the parade, community members are invited to stop by the Redbank Valley Historical Society Center with the kids after the parade to enjoy snacks and visit with Santa.

Then, the first public viewing of the Festival of Trees will commence, featuring Christmas trees decorated by numerous area businesses and organizations in the Christmas Village in the History Center.

Dates for Festival of Trees Public Viewing

Saturday, December 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit redbankchamber.com/christmas.

