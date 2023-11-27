Phyllis Jean Osgood

Phyllis J. Osgood, 84, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at UPMC Northwest.

Born on June 16, 1939 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Margery (Wheaton) Graham.

Phyllis was a 1957 graduate of Franklin High School, where she was proud to have been head majorette for two years. She worked as an electronics assembler for Liberty Electronics.

In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed dancing, cooking, sharing recipes and shopping.

She also enjoyed the holidays and decorating for every occasion.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, friends, and her beloved dog, Sasha.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kristen Berger and her husband, Kevin, of Gibsonia, Sharon Hipps and her husband, Michael, of Georgia, Holly Mattocks of Franklin; her daughter-in-law, Lauren Osgood; her grandchildren, Andrew Burney, Caleb Hipps and his wife, Elissa, Jared Burney, Cameron Hipps and his wife, Nicole, Caitlyn Reems and her husband, J’Isaac, all of Georgia, Colson Nichols of North Carolina, Graham Suvick of Gibsonia, Kendyl Suvick and her husband, Liran Azulay of South Carolina, Paige Suvick of Gibsonia, Collin Berger of Philadelphia, Casey Berger of Florida, Radd Mattocks, and Rylee Mattocks, both of Franklin; her soon to be six great grandchildren; her sister, Louise Chase of Diamond, PA; her nephew, Jay Chase of Titusville; and her nieces, Laurie Gantz and her husband, Dave, of Corry, and Gay Phillips and her husband, Henry, of Centerville.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her son, Stephen Osgood.

A Celebration of Life for Phyllis will be held at the convenience of her family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Phyllis will be laid to rest next to her parents at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Franklin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Phyllis’ book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

