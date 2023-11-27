Police Attempting to Identify Suspect Involved in Trespass in Forest County

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information regarding a trespassing incident that occurred in Forest County.

According to a report released by PSP Marienville on Monday, November 27, the incident happened near Dead Horse Hollow Boulevard and Beaver Meadows Road in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 5:48 p.m. on Monday, November 13.

Police are seeking to identify the pictured individual who is believed to be the suspect in this case.

The victims are a 51-year-old man and a 57-year-old man.

Anyone with additional photos, videos, or information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

