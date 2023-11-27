Raymond Virant, 81, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023, peacefully in his sleep at Sugarcreek Station.

He was born on February 27, 1942, a beloved son of the late Frank and Josephine Virant.

He was an avid turkey hunter, loved deer hunting, fishing, and watching football.

Left to cherish his memory is the family of Judy Blair, including a niece, Heather Seigler, and his great neighbors and friends in Tionesta and Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his significant other, Judy Blair.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public visitation, nor funeral services.

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, in Franklin, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

