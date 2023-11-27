Scott Nelson Stoltenberg

Scott N. Stoltenberg, 63, of Franklin passed away on November 24, 2023, with his family by his side.

Born in Oil City on November 21, 1960, he was the son of Anna (Nelson) Stoltenberg and the late Kenneth Stoltenberg.

Scott graduated from Oil City High School.

He worked for Conrail, the city of Pinella’s Park, Florida and the Water Authority Department for the City of Franklin.

Scott liked to watch Steelers football games and was an avid hunter.

He was a hard worker and was always there to help when needed.

He was a member of the Franklin Moose Lodge #83 and the Venango County Coon and Fox Hunter’s Association.

Left to cherish his memory along with his mother, Anna, his wife, Hazel Boals; his children Scott Stoltenberg and his wife, Jennifer, of Largo, FL, Steven Stoltenberg and his wife, Lanae, of Franklin and Emily Stoltenberg of Greenville; and his grandchildren, Parker and Wyatt Stoltenberg of Largo, FL.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in Scott’s name to the Venango Toy Makers, 191 Howard Street, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or the Venango County Coon and Fox Hunter’s Association, 126 Martin Hill Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Scott’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.