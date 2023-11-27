 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Scott Nelson Stoltenberg

Monday, November 27, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-orZ2lCliqq (1)Scott N. Stoltenberg, 63, of Franklin passed away on November 24, 2023, with his family by his side.

Born in Oil City on November 21, 1960, he was the son of Anna (Nelson) Stoltenberg and the late Kenneth Stoltenberg.

Scott graduated from Oil City High School.

He worked for Conrail, the city of Pinella’s Park, Florida and the Water Authority Department for the City of Franklin.

Scott liked to watch Steelers football games and was an avid hunter.

He was a hard worker and was always there to help when needed.

He was a member of the Franklin Moose Lodge #83 and the Venango County Coon and Fox Hunter’s Association.

Left to cherish his memory along with his mother, Anna, his wife, Hazel Boals; his children Scott Stoltenberg and his wife, Jennifer, of Largo, FL, Steven Stoltenberg and his wife, Lanae, of Franklin and Emily Stoltenberg of Greenville; and his grandchildren, Parker and Wyatt Stoltenberg of Largo, FL.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in Scott’s name to the Venango Toy Makers, 191 Howard Street, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or the Venango County Coon and Fox Hunter’s Association, 126 Martin Hill Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Scott’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.