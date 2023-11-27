SPONSORED: Commit to Your Skin at Regen Rx
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Glowing skin is always in!
Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center, offers medical-grade regenerative skincare services to treat a myriad of common skin concerns. Expertly formulated chemical peels are a driving force in helping you achieve your skincare goals.
There are countless benefits from regular chemical peel treatments. With formulations for all skin types – even those with sensitive skin – chemical peels improve skin issues including acne, hyperpigmentation, aging, and texture. These challenging skin concerns are improved with ZO® Skin Health and PCA SKIN® perfected formulas by increasing the skin’s cell turnover rate, bringing new skin cells to the surface, reducing signs of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, and clearing breakouts.
At Regen Rx, chemical peels range from $165-$300 depending on the type of peel applied.
Using a complete daily care regimen will help you enhance your medical-grade treatment to achieve your skincare goals. Discover advanced medical-grade skincare options from ZO® Skin Health, PCA SKIN®, Revision Skincare, and Elta MD for at-home use. Each skincare regimen should include at least one product from each of the following categories: cleanse, exfoliate, tone, correct + prevent, and protect. Consult with their aestheticians to find out what products you should incorporate into your daily regimen.
Not sure if a chemical peel is right for you? Book a complimentary consultation with one of their skincare experts to discuss your skin, and goals, and receive treatment recommendations!
They have two Aestheticians: Doug Larrow and Nicole McAdoo. In addition to weekday and evening hours, they offer skincare services every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment.
Regen Rx also offers Hydrafacial, SkinPen Microneedling + PRP, and Aesthetic IV Infusions.
To book an appointment download the Regen Rx app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Apple App Store: Regen RX App
Google Play Store: Regen RX App
More information can be found on their website at www.regenrxhealth.com
