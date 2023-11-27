 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Explore Big Buck Contest Kicks Off

Monday, November 27, 2023 @ 05:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

big-buck-contest-2023Area hunters will have the opportunity show off their kills this year and win a prize in the 2023 Explore Long Shot Ammo & Arms Big Buck Contest.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter the contest, simply email the following to explorecontests@gmail.com or post it on our Facebook page:

  • Hunter’s Name
  • Age
  • Address
  • A picture of the hunter with the deer
  • Where the deer was shot

If submitted by email, be sure to include Big Buck Contest as the subject.

Alternatively, entries can be submitted via inbox message on the exploreClarion.com Facebook page.

Those who have Facebook are encouraged to like this year’s sponsor – Long Shot Ammo & Arms VIP.

The contest features over $500 in prizes, including gift certificates to local restaurants and stores. At a minimum, the top five entries will receive a prize.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges at Explore. Deadline for entry is December 15, 2023.

Photos will be posted on the exploreClarion.com Facebook page and the Explore websites!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.