State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to DUI Crashes in Tionesta Township



CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Police Respond to Vehicle Versus Deer Crash on Route 66

On November 26, 2023, around 5:30 p.m., PSP Marienville responded to a 2011 Chevrolet versus deer crash on State Route 66, east of Kahle Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Through investigation, it was learned that the male operator was using a seat belt, and the curtain airbags were deployed.

No injuries were reported.

The name of the driver was not released.

DUI on Route 62 in Tionesta Township Involving Buick Lacrosse

PSP Marienville Trooper Gerg came across a crash along Route 62 on Saturday, November 25, 2023, around 12:06 a.m.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver of a 2008 Buick Lacrosse was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was identified as an 18-year-old man of Tionesta.

Charges are pending certified blood results.

Police did not release the name of the driver.

DUI on Route 62 in Tionesta Township Involving Nissan Titan

On Saturday, November, 25, around 1:08 a.m., PSP Marienville Trooper Schmader was on routine patrol on Colonel Drake Highway/State Route 62, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, and came across a single motor vehicle crash.

Upon further investigation, the operator–an 18-year-old male of Tionesta–of a 2012 Nissan Titan arrived at the crash.

He was observed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Charges are pending through District Court 37-4-93.

The name of the operator was not released.

