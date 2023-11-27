What’s Cooking? A Look at This Week’s Specials at Local Restaurants & Catering Options
Here are specials at local restaurants for the week of November 27th:
Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar
Location: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828
SPECIALS:
Monday: Burgers
Tuesday: Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner or Chicken and Biscuits
Wednesday: Chef’s Choice
Thirsty Thursday: Wings and Drafts
Friday: Cod Fish Specials
Saturday: Prime Rib Dinner
Sunday: BREAKFAST ALL DAY – EVERY SUNDAY!
November’s Dessert of the Month: House-Made Tiramisu!
Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Facebook: Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-752-2486.
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Location: 24 United Drive, Clarion, PA 16214
Authentic Mexican cuisine from Jalisco, Mexico, serving all your favorite dishes!
To view their full menu, click here.
Facebook: visit Cozumel’s Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/Cozumelclarion
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-226-8575
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar
Location: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254
SPECIALS:
Pizza n’ Stuff(ed) Monday: Stuffed Ravioli and Detroit-Style Pizza
Ricotta Tuesday: Lasagna or Manicotti (includes garden salad and fresh bread)
Wing Wednesday: Bone-in Wings, French Fries, and Onion Rings
Thursday: Build Your Own Pasta!
Fish Friday: Haddock (includes coleslaw, beans, and choice of potato) add soup: Creamy Shrimp Bisque
Rib Saturday: 12 oz. Roasted Prime Rib, Loaded Potato Skins; add soup: French Onion Soup (starts at 3:00 p.m.)
Burger Sunday: “Build your own” and Specialty Burgers (includes French Fries)
Hours: Sunday through Tuesday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Facebook: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-226-7013.
Trails End Restaurant
Location: 2738 Forest Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217
OPEN Friday and Saturday.
CLOSED Sunday through Thursday
Reservations are always welcome, call 814-927-8400.
Hours: Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Website: https://trailsendcookforest.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrailsEndCookForest
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-927-8400.
TrAils To Ales Brewery
Location: 1270 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
For daily specials, visit their Facebook page: TrAils To Ales Brewery
Hours: Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Website: TrAils to Ales Brewery
To order online, follow this link: https://order.toasttab.com/online/t2abreweryorder
For more information, call 814-346-0147.
Vince’s Tavern
Location: 31729 Route 66 Leeper, PA 16233
SPECIALS:
Monday: 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (NOTE: The restaurant will be open on Monday, November 27.)
Tuesday and Wednesday: Click here to view their full menu.
Thursday: Jumbo Wings – Click here for Wet and Dry Flavors.
Friday: Fresh Seafood Specials – Walleye, Salmon, Diablo, Frog Legs, and Calamari
Saturday: Smoked Prime Rib, 12 oz. or 16 oz., cut to order, (starts at 5:00 p.m.); and Seafood Specials
Sunday: Visit their Facebook page for specials or view the regular menu.
Normal Hours Kitchen: Monday-CLOSED; Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Bar Hours follow kitchen hours; some exceptions may apply.
Website: Vince’s Tavern
Facebook: Vince’s Tavern
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-744-9960.
Washington House
Location: Route 208 Fryburg, PA 16326
SPECIALS:
Monday: One Topping 12″ Pizza $7
Tuesday: Wings By The Dozen $11/$12; Smashed Potato bowl $10
Wednesday: 9″ Sicilian Sub (Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo) W/ Fresh Cut Fries $12; LOADED Waffle Fries (Bacon & Cheese) $5; Chicken Tender Melt Sandwich (Strips Of Bacon and American Cheese) (Your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo) w/Fresh cut fries $10
Thursday: 12″ Smoked Chicken-Bacon- Ranch PIZZA $12; Spicy Chicken Sandwich (honey mustard and O.Rings) W/fresh cut fries $10
Friday: Fish Dinner (Coleslaw, Roll, Choice Of Potato) $11; Fish Sandwich $7
Saturday: 12 oz. Prime Rib Dinner (Roll, Salad & Choice Of Potato)
Sunday: Chicken and biscuits W/ mashed potatoes $10; Hot meatloaf sandwich with mashed potatoes or fresh cut fries & GRAVY! $10
Hours: Visit their Facebook page.
Facebook: Washington House
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-354-2929.
The Area’s Catering Guide:
Sweet Basil Restaurant
Shippenville, PA 16254
For information, email sweetbasilcatering15@gmail.com or call 814-226-7013.
Contact person: John Davis
Washington House
Fryburg, PA 16326
For information, call 814-354-2929.
Contact person: Justin Forsythe
Zack’s Shack
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Catering, Events, and Food Truck Options.
Click here to view Zack’s Catering menu.
For more information, call 814-221-5617.
Contact person: Zack Blose
If you are interested in advertising your restaurant in this guide, please email info@exploreclarion.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.