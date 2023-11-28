 

16-Year-Old Shippenville Girl Victim of Theft-by-Deception Scam

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-light-barSHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say a 16-year-old Shippenville girl is the victim of a recent scam.

Trooper Hoffman, of PSP Clarion, is investigating a theft-by-deception scam that resulted in the victim having a monetary loss.

The incident occurred sometime between October 29, 2023, and November 12, 2023, on Third Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, $1,200.00 was stolen from the 16-year-old Shippenville girl’s bank account.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, November 27, 2023.


