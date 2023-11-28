The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today Snow showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 28. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Showers. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

