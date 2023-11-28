AAA: As the Holiday Ends, Gas Prices Are Still Dropping

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Gas prices are five cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.623 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.623

Average price during the week of November 20, 2023: $3.676

Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.744 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.629. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.732 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.535.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.558 Altoona

$3.739 Beaver

$3.750 Bradford

$3.501 Brookville

$3.648 Butler

$3.717 Clarion

$3.570 DuBois

$3.523 Erie

$3.688 Greensburg

$3.605 Indiana

$3.634 Jeannette

$3.707 Kittanning

$3.648 Latrobe

$3.432 Meadville

$3.786 Mercer

$3.392 New Castle

$3.619 New Kensington

$3.596 Oil City

$3.654 Pittsburgh

$3.527 Sharon

$3.639 Uniontown

$3.762 Warren

$3.595 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday, the national average for a gallon of gas continues to fall. Since last week, pump prices have decreased five cents to $3.25.

Over the last two months, the national average has either fallen or remained flat with eleven states now having averages below $3 per gallon.

Today’s national average is 26 cents less than a month ago and 30 cents less than a year ago.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.56 to settle at $75.54.

Oil prices fell due to the perceived easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after the release of some hostages in Gaza. This comes ahead of Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting to decide on production cuts for 2024.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

