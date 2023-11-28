Clarion Area School Board Election Could Change Board Leadership

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The final vote count in the recent election for the Clarion Area School District Board of Directors provided one surprise in the outcome.

Five school directors were elected, including Todd McBeth 1172, Theron Miles 1016, Eric Spessard 876, and David L Lewis 833.

Long-time board member and Chairman Hugh D. Henry was the lowest vote-getter totaling 823 votes, and he was not reelected.

Most school board candidates cross-filed as Democrats or Republicans as the law allows, but Miles filed only Republican and Henry was listed only as a Democrat.

The only option for Henry to continue serving on the school board is for reappointment to fill a vacant position. Braxton White resigned from the board in November following his election as a Clarion County Commissioner. The board could appoint Henry, or another person, to serve for the remainder of White’s term at its December meeting.

