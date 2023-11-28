Clarion County Man Accused of Stealing ATV

TIONESTA, Pa. – A Clarion County man is facing multiple charges in connection with the theft of an ATV.

A criminal complaint has been filed against David T. Sacunas Jr., 41, of Venus, in the Magisterial District Court of Forest County, Pennsylvania, accusing him of theft and trespassing among other charges.

The complaint, filed by Marienville-based State Police Trooper Ross, on November 14, 2023, details a series of alleged offenses occurring on September 8, 2023.

According to the complaint, a Tionesta reported that her Kawasaki ATV was stolen from her property. The woman suspected that Sacunas, who was known to trespass on her property, was responsible for the theft. A witness reportedly saw a man matching Sacunas’s description pushing the ATV on the day of the incident.

Upon being interviewed, Sacunas admitted to taking the ATV, stating that he believed he had a deal with the owners to do so. The owners, however, have denied making such a deal.

Sacunas faces multiple charges, including third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, third-degree misdemeanor defiant trespass, as well as summary offenses of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, operating a vehicle with an expired registration over 60 days, and operating an ATV on a highway.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 12, 2023.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.