Police: ‘Combative’ Woman Accused of Resisting Arrest in Clarion Borough

CLARION, Pa. — New details have emerged in the case against a Clarion woman accused of resisting arrest during an incident in Clarion Borough.

Heaven Lee McMillen, 19, who was arrested by the Clarion Borough Police Department on October 24, 2023, reportedly became combative during her arrest, leading to a probation officer threatening to deploy a taser to subdue her.

McMillen is facing charges for resisting arrest, engaging in disorderly conduct by fighting, and public drunkenness.

The charges stem from an incident where McMillen allegedly attempted to flee from Clarion County Probation officers who were trying to arrest her for a probation violation related to controlled substances.

During the altercation, McMillen became so combative that use of a taser had to be threatened before she eventually complied and was taken into custody. This incident led the probation officers to request the police to file criminal charges against her.

Following her arrest, McMillen was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on November 9, 2023, and was held in Clarion County Prison unable to post the set bail of $2,500.

On November 21, 2023, McMillen waived her right to a preliminary hearing, leading to her case being transferred to the Court of Common Pleas. She also waived her right to counsel, with the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office representing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the case.

The next step in the legal proceedings will be a formal arraignment scheduled for January 10, 2024, in Clarion County Courthouse Courtroom 1 with The Honorable Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

As this is an ongoing case, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

