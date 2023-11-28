Danny Gallagher, 72, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Born in Franklin on December 5, 1950, he was the son of the late Clement and Sarah Gallagher of Cooperstown.

He was a 1970 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Danny worked as a machinist at the former Joy Manufacturing and later at Turning Point in Franklin until his retirement.

Danny lived for spending time with his family and could be found most Sunday mornings having a cup of coffee at his daughter Deana’s.

He has spent the years since retirement gardening and cultivating a food plot for archery season with his grandchildren, Jaden and Sophie. He spent his last days happily in the blind with them sharing stories and the excitement of his grandson tagging a wall hanger.

He enjoyed hearing about life in Arizona and looked forward to his regular phone conversations with his son Bill and grandsons Liam, Brodi and Aiden.

Danny was ever so proud of his son John’s nursing degree.

He was an avid reader of westerns and a lifelong horseman who enjoyed studying pedigrees and could talk for hours on the topic.

He always had a story to tell and will be missed for his tall tales, especially when he had little nieces and nephews around.

Surviving are three children, Billy Gallagher and wife Marci of Grand Canyon, Arizona, Deana Wehrle and husband Joshua of Franklin, son John Gallagher and partner Leslie Armer of Meadville as well as his five grandchildren Liam, Brodi, Aidan, Sophie and Jaden. Also left behind is his constant canine companion, Pete.

Siblings include Debbie Eakin and husband Richard, Cindy Schreck and husband Larry, Mike Gallagher and wife Shannon and Tim Gallagher as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Danny Lee and brother Brian.

A private memorial will be held for the family and close friends on Saturday December 9, following which Danny will be laid to rest in Melat Cemetery in Rockland.

Donations may be made to the Venango County 4-H Horse Department at 867 Mercer Road in Franklin, in lieu of flowers.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park Street in Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

